Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams trolls over weight comment, asks fans to 'live and let live'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' took the opportunity to connect with fans and answer their questions.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to host an interactive Q&A session with her fans.

However, one comment from a social media user led to Samantha addressing the issue of body shaming head-on.

A user asked Samantha to "bulk up" a bit.

The comment read, "Please mam gain some weight please go on bulking."

Samantha posted a video message to give a strong yet graceful reply to the user.

"Another weight comment. I saw an entire thread about my weight. If you guys must know, I am on a strict anti-inflammatory diet which is required for my condition which prevents me from putting on weight, keeps in a certain weight bracket and keeps me in a sweet spot with my condition (myositis). Stop judging people. Let them be, live and let live. Please guys, it's 2024," the actress said.

Meanwhile, talking about 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the action series, written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor