Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanks hubby Raj Nidimoru’s sister for welcoming her in the family

Mumbai, Dec 3 Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married for the second time to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1.

Welcoming Samantha into the family with open arms, Raj’s sister Sheetal penned a heartfelt note for the 'Yashoda' actress on her Instagram.

Overwhelmed by the adorable gusture Samantha re-shared Sheetal's post on her Insta Stories and thanked her using the following words, "Thank you my darling @sheetalnidimoru (red heart emojis) So blessed to have you in my life.(sic)."

Sheetal uploaded the first family picture from the recently held nuptials in Coimbatore.

Stressing how spiritually significant the day felt as Samantha became a part of the Nidimoru family, Sheetal wrote on the photo-sharing app, "While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today…soaked, shivering, during the pradoṣha time, I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears. Not tears of pain… but tears of gratitude. Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of ‘gentle alignment’ in Raj and Samantha’s journey. (sic)"

Sheetal further stated that they are proud of the new addition to the family in the form of Samantha, and they stand by the newlyweds on their journey ahead.

"As a family we feel so proud of how they are walking forward…with calm dignity, honesty, and a steadiness that only comes...when two hearts choose the same path with intention. And as a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation, blessing them and supporting them in every way," she added.

Sheetal concluded the post with, "Samantha Love you (teary eyed and red heart emojis)."

Samantha is believed to have first met Raj during the shoot of the Amazon Prime Video series, "The Family Man 2".

They collaborated professionally yet again for the web show, "Citadel: Honey Bunny", co-starring Varun Dhawan.

