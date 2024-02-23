Samantha Ruth Reveals Her Weight and Offers Glimpses into Her Morning Routine

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, surprised fans by revealing her metabolic age of 23. The 36-year old shared a collection of photos, one of which detailed her weight, muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and metabolic age, among other measurements.Metabolic age differs from chronological age as it reflects one's functional age. Generally, a lower metabolic age signifies a more efficient metabolism, whereas a higher metabolic age may indicate that the body's metabolism is not functioning optimally for its age.

Forever seeking the morning sun. The best kind of mornings,” wrote Samantha, sharing a group of pictures set to Taylor Swift’s Ready For It. In the first picture, she’s working out outdoors with the sea and greenery forming her backdrop. She also shared a picture of a gorgeous pool win the middle of lush greenery, birds she spotted and more. One of the pictures reveals she weighs 50.1 kg and has a metabolic age of 23, at the age of 36. Mrunal Thakur dropped a heart eyes emoji on Samantha's post, while her friend, director Nandini Reddy, joked, “Same workout just ippude chesa…. Twice. (I just did the same workout, twice).”

In July 2023, Samantha went on a hiatus from acting following her diagnosis with a rare autoimmune condition, Myositis, which causes chronic muscle inflammation. She has travelled to various places around the world including the US and Europe to make the most of her break.

However, she recently took to her Instagram stories and announced that she has returned to the sets after a seven-month-long break. Samantha also announced the release of her new health podcast Take 20 which she is “extremely passionate” about.

The actress opened up about her struggle during the diagnosis period for myositis in the first episode of her podcast which premiered on February 19.

Samantha, who separated from her husband Naga Chaitanya in 2021 and was diagnosed with myositis the next year, said that the diagnosis period was “extremely difficult” for her.