Hungarian PM calls for peace in Russia-Ukraine conflict, warns of escalation

Budapest, Feb 19 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and warned of the escalation of the conflict here.

Giving his annual state of the nation address, Orban said that the conflict could last for years, and everyone in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union (EU) is "on the side of the war, except for Hungary".

In his televised speech, Orban explained that the EU was already at war with Russia, albeit indirectly, because they were sending weapons and training military personnel, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Europe is on the verge of drifting into war, they are walking on a very thin platform," he said.

The Hungarian PM promised that even if it becomes increasingly hard, Hungary would stick to its position, and continue to maintain economic relations with Russia.

According to Orban, the Hungarian position was only an exception within Europe, but was in fact "quite common in the rest of the world."

He said that the European population would get tired of the price they have to pay for the sanctions and new governments to be elected would be closer to the Hungarian position.

Because of the "war and high inflation", Orban called 2022 the most difficult year for Hungary since 1990. He promised that "inflation will return to the single digits".

"We will stay out of the war, Hungary will remain an island of peace and security, and we will also break inflation, this is the government's job, there will be no mistakes in it," he noted.

