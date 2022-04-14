Samantha wraps up dubbing for 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal'; pens cute note

Hyderabad, April 14 Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal', wraps up dubbing for her role in the movie.

After wrapping up the dubbing part for 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal,' the 'Majili' actress took to Instagram to thank her team.

The actress penned a sweet note alongside sharing a picture from the dubbing studio, which reads, "And.. Its a wrap for KRK'. Dubbing done. So so excited for you guys to see this one."

"And Thank you to the amazing people around me who have made working in this film an absolute breeze..love ya", Samantha wrote, as she tagged her teammates along with director Vignesh.

Vignesh Shivan, who shared Samantha's post, responded, saying, "What a pleasure it has been to collaborate with you!! Thank you for your kind words "..

Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, the movie 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha in the lead roles.

