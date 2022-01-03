‘Same people will be dying to take selfie with me’ Arjun Kapoor on being trolled for his relationship with Malaika

Arjun Kapoor has recently tested positive for Covid-19 and currently has isolated himself at his home. In his recent virtual interview, he talked about how people take more interest in celebs personal life than professional life, and how this is happening for a while now, the actor quoted "There is a voyeuristic pleasure that people get about knowing what celebrities are up to. But yes, I think intrusion and creating a fake narrative into a relationship is wrong. As media or as pap culture, your job is to report it not help audiences form an opinion of it. You can form opinions about the work that I do. But I think the relationship should be allowed to breathe."

In the same interview, when he was asked how he handle the trolls that made on his relationship with Malaika due to the age gap the Ishaqzaade actor said, "Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don't even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it's all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you can not believe that narrative. What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognized, the rest is all just a lot of noise."