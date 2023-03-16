Sana Khan announces pregnancy with Anas Saiyad at 34

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are expecting their first child together. The happy couple made the surprising revelation in their joint interview recently. During an interview with the Iqra TV channel, the soon-to-be parents shared the good news. Anas also revealed that their baby is due for June end and they are happy and excited to welcome it. Sana said, "I am looking forward to it." She said that it is a different journey altogether and she is excited. She also got emotional and said that she can't wait to hold her baby in her arms. A few days ago, Sana and Anas offered Umrah and shared photos on Instagram.

The actress had then hinted about a special announcement and said, "Alhamdullilah soooo Happy... This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all... May Allah make it easy"

Sana Khan married Mufti Anas Saiyad in 2020 leaving her fans shocked as she left the cinema world. Sana started her career in the year 2005 with the adult film 'Yeh Hai High Society'. After this, she appeared in many TV ads. Sana has done a lot of work not only in Hindi but also in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. However, Sana rose to fame with her appearance in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 6'. later, she also worked with Salman Khan in his film 'Jai Ho'. She was last seen in season 1 of 'Special Ops'.

