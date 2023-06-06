Sanaya Irani recalls working in TV show 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : How time flies! Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti's 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' completed 12 years on Tuesday, leaving fans nostalgic.

Sanaya Irani, who wowed audience with her performance as Khushi in the show, took a stroll down memory lane and expressed gratitude to fans for showering immense love on ''Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', which also starred Barun Sobti.

"12 glorious years of IPKKND! Aah! Where do I even begin?! It seems like it was just yesterday when we were on the sets having the best time doing what we love doing. I think a big part of why it feels that way is because of all of you out there. It's been 12 years of eternal love and unshakeable support and warm appreciation," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanaya Irani (@sanayairani)

"Feeling extremely grateful to have been a part of a show that has given me so much love, recognition and most of all some of my most treasured friendships. Thank you all for keeping IPKKND alive in your hearts and minds for 12 long years. Really, I can't give this love a name! Lots of Khushi," Sanaya added.

Sanaya also dropped a still from the show. The image shows Barun holding Sanaya in his arms.

Prior to ' 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', Sanaya was seen in 'Miley Jab Hum Tum'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor