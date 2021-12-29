Sandeep Kumaar: '2021 would be a special year in my diary'

Mumbai, Dec 29 Actor Sandeep Kumaar, who is currently seen as an antagonist in TV shows 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe' and 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2', says the year 2021 was a miracle for him professionally.

He says: "2021 was a great year. I felt so much love and blessing around the year. My acting career got established and was a miracle for my profession. First of all I had 2 web releases this year. 'Project 9191' released in the month of March and it was really special for me. It gained me good popularity and my performance was appreciated. Later, I got the opportunity to lead two popular shows as an antagonist."

The actor says the year helped him to grow. "The two TV shows I'm part of as of now are actually boosting my popularity. It's not just about fame and money for me. It's about the hungry actor who always craves to portray different characters, that hunger was fulfilled this year and it shaped me as an actor. I really feel from last year I have grown as an actor and as a person as well. So, 2021 would be a special year in my diary."

Sandeep, who has earlier also featured in shows like 'Bahu Begum', 'Manmohini' and movies like 'Racket' and 'Jabariya Jodi', hopes 2022 also turns out to be special. "I'm not being greedy. But for sure I pray that 2022 should also be a blessing for me. I want to be one among the recognised actors in showbiz."

