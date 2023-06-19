Sandeep Modi opens up about his next project with Karan Johar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : Filmmaker Sandeep Modi, who is now working on his upcoming movie 'The Night Manager Part 2', recently opened up about his next project with Karan Johar.

With two blockbuster hits, 'Aarya' and 'The Night Manager', Sandeep Modi has garnered immense praise.

While it was reported earlier that Sandeep has been signed for a two-film deal with Karan's Dharma Production, Sandeep shared a little more about the collaboration.

As per a statement shared by Sandeep's team, "Karan Johar is one of the finest producers of our era. The freedom and excitement I have felt working with him is a joy for any filmmaker. The producers shall reveal more details about the film at the apt time, but all I can say it's an ambitious story and I am extremely excited about it."

Coming back to 'The Night Manager Part 2', the makers few days ago unveiled the trailer starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

'The Night Manager' is a Hindi remake of the British television drama 'The Night Manager', which was based on John le Carre's novel of the same name. Sandeep Modi produced and directed the next Hindi web series.

Aditya, plays the lead role of former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta and Anil Kapoor essays the negative role of Shailendra Rungta. Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl also feature in the web show.

'The Night Manager: Part 2' will be streaming from June 30 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) that left the fans asking for more of the duo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor