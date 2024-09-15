Sangita Ghosh on the changes in TV industry’: People have become lazy

Mumbai, Sep 15 Television actress Sangita Ghosh, who rose to fame with the 2000 drama show titled, ‘Mehndi Tere Naam Ki’ and "Jis Desh Mein Nikla Hoga Chand" has shared her experience about her new show ‘Saajha Sindoor’.

In an interview with IANS, Sangita opened up about the changes in the industry in the recent times.

“I have been working in television for many years. Changes keep coming. I think, content-wise, we were better before and now, these things have become professional but the family-ness that we used to have, that has become less. In the name of professionalism, people have become a bit lazy, to be very honest. But wherever I have worked, my associations have been very old. So, I have enjoyed it a lot. Here, I find writing weak.” Sangita concluded her answer.

Sangita also spoke about doing a show on digital platforms and about her expectations from the same. She said, “ I don't know. When I get such an offer, Absolutely. I am very interested in the digital medium and I want to do it digitally because there are different characters and you do it in a short time and leave.

Sangita continued, “In television, a character goes on for a long time. Luckily, I have played many different characters in my career over the years. So, I have been very lucky there. But yes, I am very interested.”

The ‘Swaran Ghar’ actress also spoke about her opinion about social media and the influence of photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Sangita answered, “We all know that social media has taken over but I don't stay on social media much. I am actually very lazy. Sangita concluded her statement by saying, “You will not find countless posts on my Instagram handle and ID. So, I am not a very social media-savvy person”.

Talking about her further projects, the actress mentioned that her current project is ‘Saajha Sindoor’ and she will be busy with it for a while.

