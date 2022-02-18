Sanjana Sanghi : 'Uljhe Hue' was one of the most memorable experience

Mumbai, Feb 18 'Dil Bechara' famed actress Sanjana Sanghi, who played the female protagonist in the latest released short film 'Uljhe Hue', says shooting the film was one of the most memorable experiences, especially because it was a love story.

The short film beautifully captures the romantic chronicles of two youngsters - Rasika and Varun. This tale revolves around how Rasika, an introverted visual artist bumps into Varun, a lawyer, after being stood up on a date. They happen to chit-chat and bond a bit more than strangers usually do. Their journey takes different turns altogether.

The story of the film is written by Ida Ali, directed by Satish Raj Kasireddi and it also features - Abhay Verma and Satish Raj along with Sanjana.

"Being able to create something beautiful with Satish, Ida, Abhay was one of the most memorable and fun experiences. It was overall an unparalleled creative synergy and that was such a fulfilling and absolute pleasure", said, Sanjana.

'Uljhe Hue' on Amazon miniTV free within the Amazon shopping app.

