Sanjay Dutt joins cast of Hera Pheri 3

Sanjay Dutt will join the Hera Pheri franchise with Hera Pheri 3. It was being reported that he would play Ravi Kishan’s distant brother. Now, the actor has himself opened up about it. He had confirmed being a part of the film and also showed excitement about working with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

Sanjay Dutt was present at the DawnTown store launch, where he was asked whether he would be a part of the Firoz Nadiadwala film. To this he replied, “Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole team. It's a great franchise, and I'm so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai (I have a close relationship with producer Firoz Nadiadwala), and it's great to be together with Akshay (Kumar), Suniel anna (Shetty), and Paresh (Rawal).”

an interview with Mid Day, Paresh Rawal had confirmed last month that he will reprise his character of Babu bhaiyya in the new film. He added that the shoot will begin in a few months, and Hera Pheri 3 will be shot in Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai as the film's characters are set to “do hera pheri globally”.The first film in the Hera Pheri series, directed by Priyadarshan, came out in 2000 and also featured Tabu and Om Puri. The 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao was remade as Hera Pheri. Six years later, Neeraj Vohra wrote and directed the second part, Phir Hera Pheri that released in 2006. Both the films featured Akshay, Paresh and Suniel. The second film also starred Rimi Sen, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.