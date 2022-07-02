Sanjay Dutt: 'Shuddh Singh' is funny and dangerous at the same time

Mumbai, July 2 Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt who is to appear as an interesting character in the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera' says as an actor, he is submissive to the director, and his character Shuddh Singh is both funny and dangerous. The film has been directed by Karan Malhotra.

In a BTS video released by the makers, Sanjay Dutt is shown preparing for the character and declaring: "I am an actor and if I believe in a script or character, then I leave it to the director. His interpretation of Shuddh Singh, I can portray on the screen to the best of my abilities. Yes, I have my suggestions that I give and it enhances the character even more. Shuddh Singh is funny and dangerous. The audience should love him!"

Karan also shared how he was able to to direct a veteran actor like Sanjay.

He said: "I think what happens with me is, when I think of Sanjay sir to play a part in my film which I am doing, especially if it is a negative part, a good kind of madness grips me from inside. It's just that automatically I start getting ideas of how to present him in the most menacing and the most unnerving way possible."

Adding to that, Ranbir, who is playing the protagonist in the film, said: "He is extremely spontaneous and I think he behaves like he is not working hard but he is working hard, he is constantly on set thinking about it. I believe that he does work hard though he gives the impression that he doesn't care, but he cares a lot about work."

The story of 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general named Shuddh Singh.

This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner, 'Shamshera' is being released in theatre on July 22.

