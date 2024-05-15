Sanjay Dutt squares off with Ram Pothineni in ‘Double iSmart’ teaser

Mumbai, May 15 The teaser of the upcoming Telugu film ‘Double iSmart’ was unveiled on Wednesday, showing the lead character essayed by Ram Pothineni engaging in brawl, gun fights, banter, and of course, dance.

The teaser opens with a voiceover that uses filthy words to describe the character of the protagonist who is now in a lab in Hyderabad with scientists around him.

Ram’s character of iSmart Shankar flirts with Kiraak girls, and lends a massy tone to the film. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt stars as Big Bull in the film, serving as the antagonistic force to Ram’s titular character.

Director Puri Jagannadh reunited with Ram, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, for the film after the 2019 hit film ‘iSmart Shankar’.

The one-liners in typical Hyderabadi dialect, the background score, the humour and the action all add up to the narrative of the film.

Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

