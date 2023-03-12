Sanjay Dutt to replace Allu Arjun in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee will be coming together for the first time in one-of-its-kind Indian film Jawan. Now the latest buzz is that Sanjay Dutt will also be part of the film in a prominent role. If recent reports by Peeping Moon were to be believed, Sanjay Dutt has joined the Jawan team to play an exciting cameo in Atlee’s thriller. The source close to the portal shared, “The casting for this brief but vital role has been quite difficult for Atlee, as it required an A-list star who had never appeared on screen alongside Shah Rukh. Allu Arjun was earlier offered this role, but he turned it down due to a scheduling conflict and his commitment to the highly anticipated Pushpa: The Rule. Shortly after Allu’s refusal, the makers went to Sanju Baba, and now he has agreed to do this role for SRK.

Sanjay Dutt is currently shooting for Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo in Kashmir and only after wrapping a major schedule of the film will Sanjay Dutt kickstart the Mumbai shoot. The report also stated the sets on which the SRK-Sanjay Dutt sequence will be shot is expected to be huge, giving it a large-scale touch to Atlee’s film. Jawan is scheduled for a theatrical release on 2 June 2023. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover among others.