Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya shares a heartfelt memory of mother Nargis Dutt’s ‘centre of world’

Mumbai, Nov 15 Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt fondly remembered her late mother, veteran actress Nargis Dutt, in an emotional note.

She reflected on how the legendary actress’ compassion shaped her own life’s purpose. Priya shared that her mother’s deep love for children inspired her commitment to nurturing young minds through education via the Nargis Dutt Foundation. Posting a cherished family photograph, Priya Dutt wrote that the picture holds a special place in her heart. The black and white throwback image shows Nargis surrounded by her nieces and nephews.

For the caption, Priya Dutt wrote, “I’ve always believed that every child deserves love, encouragement and a chance to grow into their best self. My mom’s love for children and her compassion inspired me to dedicate my life to seeing a potential in every child and nurturing young minds through education with @nargisduttfoundation.”

“This picture holds a very special place in my heart, my mother with all her nieces and nephews, she was always the centre of their world. Happy Children’s Day to all the amazing little stars out there! #HappyChildrensDay.”

Priya Dutt often shares cherished memories of her parents on social media. Earlier, on Parents’ Day, she honoured the legacy of her late parents, legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis. In a heartfelt post, she reflected on the greatest gift they gave her—a life grounded in purpose and love.

For the caption, Priya Dutt wrote, “Children are a reflection of their parents. I watched my parents stand for what mattered. They showed me what it means to serve with sincerity, to lead with heart, and to give without needing recognition. They were my strength, my soft place to land, and the reason I believe in the goodness of people. Their actions and their values became my path to follow.”

“This Parents’ Day, I celebrate the greatest gift they gave me, a life rooted in purpose and love. Today as a parent i have their blueprint to follow to pass on this legacy to my children. To all Parents out there #HappyParentsDay.”

Nargis Dutt was an acclaimed Indian actress and politician who left a profound mark on Hindi cinema. She remains widely regarded as one of the greatest actresses in the history of Indian film.

