Sanjay Kapoor thanks Madhuri Dixit for making him ‘feel comfortable’ on the sets of ‘Raja’

Mumbai, June 2 As the iconic film “Raja” completes 30 years today, Sanjay Kapoor took a moment to reflect on his journey and expressed heartfelt gratitude to his co-star Madhuri Dixit.

The actor thanked her for making him feel at ease during the shoot, especially as a newcomer, and credited her warmth and support for creating a memorable on-set experience. On Monday, Sanjay took to Instagram and shared posters from the film featuring himself and Madhuri Dixit. In his post, he celebrated the 30th anniversary of the film’s release and expressed gratitude to the producers for giving him his first break.

He wrote, “30 Years of Raja, 2nd June 1995, it’s been 30 years in this beautiful film industry, and I still feel there is so much more to learn and Achieve, The journey continues, Thank you for all the love, Thank you Indu and Ashok for casting me, Thank you Madhuri for making me so comfortable when I was a raw new comer.”

Following Sanjay Kapoor’s post, fans flocked to the comments section to share their love for the classic film. One user wrote, “All Times Hits.” Another commented, This song was a rage.... yellow shirt Madhuri and Saroj khan.” A third netizen said, “yes Hero !!! I still pass by the location of songs in Texas … please come visit that Dilbar song building … fans will line up.”

“Raja,” the 1995 romantic drama film, was directed and co-produced by Indra Kumar. It starred Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Mukesh Khanna, Dalip Tahil, Rita Bhaduri, and Himani Shivpuri. The film was released on 2 June 1995 and was a commercial blockbuster. In 2003, the film was remade in Bangladesh in Bengali under the title “Chorom Opoman,” featuring actors Manna and Eka in the lead roles.

Sanjay Kapoor, who debuted in the industry with the film “Prem,” opposite Tabu, rose to prominence with her portrayal of ‘Raja’ in the Madhuri Dixit starrer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor