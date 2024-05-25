Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' becomes part of Mumbai Police's road safety campaigns

New Delhi [India], May 25 : Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest web series 'Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar' has not only captured the hearts of audiences worldwide but has also found its place in Mumbai Police's road safety campaigns.

Mumbai Police on Saturday took to their official Instagram account to integrate the series into their road safety campaign, highlighting the importance of following traffic rules.

The post had a caption that read, "Azadi shouq nahi hai Nawab sahib, niyam kabhi na todne ki jang hain."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

Meanwhile, the series, which features a star-studded cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, has garnered mixed reactions from the audience.

The series also stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in the roles of the Nawabs.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

'Heeramandi' is streaming on Netflix.

