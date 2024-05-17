Sanjay Suri-starrer 'Avni Ki Kismat' to be screened at Cannes: 'Important to have a market for indie films'

Mumbai, May 17 Debutant filmmaker Shonet Anthony Barretto's real-life events-inspired film 'Avni Ki Kismat' starring Sanjay Suri and Ashlesha Thakur in lead roles, is all set to be showcased at the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Speaking about the premiere of the movie, Sanjay shared: "I am happy that our film 'Avni Ki Kismat' directed by Shonet is being screened at the Marche Du Film Cannes 2024."

"It's important to have market screenings for independent films and explore markets beyond the traditional ones. 'Avni ki Kismat', is a beautiful film with its heart in the right place, and I am sure whenever it's released in India, it will connect with our audiences," added Sanjay, who was last seen in the web series 'Avrodh: The Siege Within Season 2'.

Shonet said: "As a filmmaker, it is both an honour and a privilege to have 'Avni Ki Kismat' showcased at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival 2024."

"This film is not just a cinematic endeavour; it is a heartfelt portrayal of the complexities surrounding human-wildlife interaction and the urgent need for conservation efforts. I am really excited to share this story with a global audience at Cannes," he added.

The film offers a captivating narrative that delves into the complexities of human-wildlife interaction.

It is a poignant tale inspired by real-life events, depicting the struggles of villagers living near a forest in Maharashtra who perceive tigress Avni as responsible for human fatalities.

However, the arrival of a conservationist from the city and village leaders heralds a new perspective, advocating for the protection of wildlife and fostering coexistence between humans and animals.

