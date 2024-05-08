Sanjeeda Shaikh has this to say about her role in 'Heeramandi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : Actor Sanjeeda Shaikh is being lauded for her role of Waheeda in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Opening up about how she prepared for the series, Sanjeeda said, "Waheeda was a pretty challenging character to embody. Sanjay Sir has crafted this very complicated but well-rounded character. She has so many layers to her, it's almost like she exists at odds with her own self most times. It's hard to explain what's exactly going on in her head but if you observe closely and if my performance resonates the way I intended, then I think the audience will be able to get a grasp of what she feels like."

She added, "So she's been challenging but an extremely fun character to play as a performer. It helped that I had Sanjay Sir as a guide, and with him around you won't just give 100% to your character, you'll have to give 200% in every scene. It made my experience playing her even better."

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is streaming on Netflix. Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari,Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman are also a part of 'Heeramandi'.

