Sanjeeda Sheikh leaves fans in awe with BTS clip from Heeramandi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : Actor Sanjeeda Sheikh, who recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Harbour,' shared a rehearsal video of her song 'Nazariya Ki Maari.'

Sanjeeda, who played Waheeda in the series, took to her Instagram account to post a behind-the-scenes rehearsal video of the song.

In the video, the actress displays beautiful expressions and performs with the same intensity she brought to her character in the series.

The caption of the post read, "Rehearsals for Nazariya Ki Maari. Madhubanti Bagchi, beautiful voice."

Soon after the actress dropped the video, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Sanjeeda you nailed it killed it ...... OMG may you achive all the success."

Another user commented, "One of the best song from the series."

"You're just awesome," added a third user.

Earlier, Sanjeeda shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the song. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a green anarkali suit, complemented by matching jewellery. Along with the photos, she wrote, "Nazariya Ki Maari, uffffff."

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', features a star-studded cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal.

The series also stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in the roles of the Nawabs.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

'Heeramandi' is streaming on Netflix.

