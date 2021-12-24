Saqib Saleem dedicates video to '83', calls it destiny

Mumbai, Dec 24 '83' cast member Saqib Saleem, who plays 1983 World Cup Final Man of the Match Mohinder Amarnath, has said the film fulfilled his long-standing dream of playing for Team India.

As the Kabir Khan directorial hit the theatres on Friday, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video conceptualised and created by himself.

The video strings together Saqib's journey from being a cricket aspirant to becoming an actor who got to portray Amarnath, who was also the vice-captain in 1983, on screen.

The actor wrote in his caption: "Destiny connected the dots when #83 came to me with a chance to live my dream of playing cricket for India. NOTHING beats the pride & gratitude I felt wearing the Indian cricket uniform as #MohinderAmarnath."

The video, which shows bits of his preparations, some dramatised, some re-shot and some from behind the scenes of making of the film, is a moving imagery of what this film means to the actor.

On Wednesday night, after a special screening in Mumbai, an emotionally charged Amarnath had gifted his trademark good-luck charm the red handkerchief that he carried with him wherever he played cricket, a tradition he inherited from his father, Lala Amarnath, the first Indian to score a Test century.

Amarnath, who, incidentally, also plays his father in '83', had coached Saqib during the making of Rohit Dhawan's 2016 film, 'Dishoom', which also starred John Abraham and Varun Dhawan.

