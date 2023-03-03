Sara Ali Khan in Delhi for 'Murder Mubarak' shoot

Actress Sara Ali Khan is currently in Delhi for the shoot of her film 'Murder Mubarak'.

Taking to Instagram, Sara dropped a video from the sets.

In the video, she is seen giving a close-up of the sunset. We can also see a woman holding the film's clapperboard.

"All my favourite things... Delhi-Heart of India,"she simply captioned the post.

Homi Adajania is directing the film. Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Karisma Kapoor in the film.

A few days ago, Karisma shared the clapperboard from the movie set on her Instagram feed. The film is directed by 'Cocktail' fame Homi Adajania. She has not divulged much details about the movie.

Besides 'Murder Mubarak', fans will see Karisma in the upcoming drama series Brown, directed by Abhinay Deo. Backed by Zee Studios, the noir show is based on the book the City of Death by Abheek Barua. Brown revolves around Rita Brown, an alcoholic cop, who forms an unlikely alliance with a widower with survivor's guilt to solve the murder of a young girl.

Brown also features Helen, Soni Razdan, Surya Sharma, and K K Raina, among others.

Speaking of Sara's other projects, she will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

( With inputs from ANI )

