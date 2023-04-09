Sara Ali Khan poses in serenity in Delhi, fans wonder how she took pictures

New Delhi [India], April 9 : Sara Ali Khan is shooting in Delhi for Homi Adaja's 'Murder Mubarak' and sharing BTS (behind-the-scenes) moments on her Instagram handle.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared a picture with her team at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara. Sara is seen in a white and black salwar Kameez. She captioned the frame "When we have a long lunch break." Sara shared three solo pictures at the scenic backdrop of India Gate. Sara seemed to be taken over by the charm of Delhi, as she posed in the lush green in the backdrop of the setting sun. But Sara's solo pictures left the fans baffled.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqxvJ-Yojbi/

One wrote, "How do you manage to take such pics publicly?" Another one wrote on her post, "Ma'am ko kisine pehchana kese ni yaha?"

Karishma Kapoor is playing the lead character in the movie alongside Sara.

The film also stars Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Sara and Vikrant Massey starrer 'Gaslight' is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar since 31 March.

