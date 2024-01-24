Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings of Lord Shiva at Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 : Actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday shared a glimpse of the new spiritual journey that she took recently to Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Taking to Instagram, Sara treated fans with her picture from her visit.

The images captured Sara offering prayers and being immersed in the spiritual ambience of the holy shrine.

For the visit, Sara wore a printed pink-yellow suit set.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Jai Bholenath."

As soon as the pictures were posted, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Har har Mahadev."

Another user commented, "Massive significance of sara , best that Bollywood can ever have."

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

Makers of the upcoming film recently announced its new release date.

Taking to Instagram, production house T-series shared a post in which they captioned, "#MetroInDino gets a new release date. This anthology of heartwarming stories will now release on 13th September 2024."

Apart from that, she also has a thriller-drama inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

