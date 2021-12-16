Sara Ali Khan spoke about her previous movie failures, she revealed what went wrong with 'Love Aaj Kal 2' and 'Coolie No 1'

Sara Ali Khan who made her Bollywood debut through the movie Kedarnath is doing so well in the industry the actress has gained an immense fan following in such a short period, her interviews with news portals are the talks of the town now.

She is now spoke about her previous movies failures, one being asked what went wrong with Love Aaj Kal, Sara told , "I don't know what went wrong. If the audiences didn't like it, there was a problem. But I loved working with Imtiaz Ali sir, we both worked very honestly. Hmmm... maybe people didn't relate to my character, maybe they didn't feel for her. I had fun. It's time to unlearn. Maybe people found my pitch too loud. Now going forward I don't want to give any shot wherein I am not 100 per cent convinced about it."



She is also being asked about her film Coolie No 1's failure to which Sara replied "With a film like 'Coolie No.1', the audience was very different. It was quite a shift for me in terms of the audience I thought the film was being made for."

Sara is now all set for her upcoming movie Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, when she was asked about her loud character, she replied 'I don't agree. 'Being loud' is very subjective. It should just be that any emotion or expression should be justified. That you'll see in 'Atrangi Re'. If I am loud anywhere, it's for a reason. It is the director's duty to control me; that's what Aanandji did, he asked me to play on the front foot."

Sara also mention that she is now so conscious about her image, the actress said "It's important to be appropriate in an appropriate scenario. A lot of times I have said something as a joke but it has backfired and got misconstrued. This is the same girl who has got degrees from Belgium. If I am going to be asked questions beyond myself, I am going to be cautious of the nuances associated with it. I am a little wary now, but I am not going to be dishonest. It is not that I'm being dishonest if I am being respectful."