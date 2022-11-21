Sara Ali Khan turns "Anarkali" at 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa

If there's one character in Hindi cinema that became immortal was the one that was played by the 'Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood', Madhubala as Anarkali in the iconic film 'Mughal-e-Azam.

And on Sunday, actress Sara Ali Khan made everyone nostalgic by dancing to Madhubala's song 'Pyar Kiya toh darna kya' from 'Mughal-e-Azam' at the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Dressed in ethnic costume, Sara looked graceful in her Anarkali avatar at the event.

Basically, she danced to periodic drama songs. She also grooved to 'In aankhon ki masti mein' from 'Umrao Jaan', 'Salaame-E-ishq meri jaan' from 'Muqaddad ka sikandar', 'Maar dala' from 'Devdas' and 'Deewani Mastaani' from 'Bajirao Mastani'.

Ahead of her stellar performance, Sara spoke toand said, "I am really excited to perform at IFFI. I am dancing to songs that I have grown up listening to. I am literally inspired by those songs and I feel no one can ever do justice to those songs."

The grand opening ceremony of IFFI 2022 also saw Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Kartik Aaryan performing on the stage.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor