Sara Ali Khan wraps up Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with a heartfelt note

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming movie. Sara Ali Khan shared a lengthy note to thank the makers of the movie. For director Laxman Utekar, the Kedarnath actress wrote, , “It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better.”

On the other hand, Sara also had something special to say about co-star Vicky Kaushal. She articulated, “@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you.”Touted to be a romantic comedy, the movie is bankrolled under the Dinesh Vijan production banner. Laxman Utekar is known for his Mimi (2021) and Luka Chuppi (2019). On the professional term, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham.