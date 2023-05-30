Sara, Vicky offer prayers to Lord Shiva ahead of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 : After watching IPL 2023 final match in Ahmedabad, actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal visited Lucknow to promote their film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

The duo also paid a visit to a famous temple in Lucknow.

Taking to Instagram, Sara dropped a picture in which she and Vicky are seen praying inside a temple.

Dressed in a white salwar kameez, Sara looked serene in ethnic attire. On the other hand, Vicky opted for a brown shirt and black pants.

The two are seen sitting inside the temple premises with folded hands.

"Jai Bholenath," Sara captioned the post.

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', slated to release in cinemas on June 2.

Apart from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', Vicky also has 'Sam Bahadur' in his kitty. 'Sam Bahadur', is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Sara will be also seen in 'Metro... In Dino' featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor