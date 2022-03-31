Satish Kaushik fondly recalls his childhood memories on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Mumbai, March 31 Director, producer and actor Satish Kaushik is appearing as a special guest with Annu Kapoor and Rumi Jaffery on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

As the trio are coming for 'Dosti Special' episode, Satish Kaushik gets nostalgic on the show and recalls a few childhood memories with his father.

In conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Satish Kaushik says: "When I was promoted to the 5th class, how big do you think our dreams were? I was born in Kanaud (Mahendragarh, Haryana), we were a small family and eight of us would live in a 1 by 2 room."

"Our stoves would be lit on the patio, my sisters would light them there. When I was promoted to the 5th class, in our Municipal school, my father said, 'you got good grades beta, what do you want as a gift?.' I told him, 'I want a Coca-Cola!'."

He continues: "I would watch the other kids drink Coca-Cola and I would never get anything. So, the shopkeeper who would hardly give us some groceries sometimes, my father told him, 'friend, give Satish a Coca-Cola.' I drank Coca-cola till all my friends came to the shop! This is so that all of them know that today, I am drinking Coca-Cola!"

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

