Satish Kaushik's nephew Nishant Kaushik pens tearful post, take a look

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik's demise has left a huge void in the hearts of his family members and fans.

Days after Satish Kaushik passed away in Delhi, his nephew Nishant Kaushik penned an emotional note in his beloved memory.

"My dearest Chacha Ji, of all the great blessings in life however big or small was to have a Chacha like you. You were one of a kind. You were everything to me, my father figure, my best friend, my mentor, my biggest critique, my support system and lots more. Life will never be the same without you by my side. You have left me alone in this journey of life and I'm unable to come to terms with your absence," he wrote.

Nishant thanked Satish Kaushik for always supporting him.

"There was so much we had to do together, so many films to be made, so many dreams to be fulfilled, so much to learn from you. I knew I could always depend on you . How will I do this alone Chacha Ji ? Life isn't fair at all, it takes unexpected twists and turns and expects us to be prepared for it, well I'm not. I just can't imagine my life without you, thoughI know you will always be watching over me from wherever you are. I promise to fulfil all your unfulfilled dreams and make you happy and proud. You truly were an inspiration to me. You were and will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and for always being there for me no matter what.There never will be another person like you. You will always be in my prayers Love you lots my dear Chacha Ji."

He also shared a few pictures of himself with the late actor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CppEGCgomag/?hl=en

Satish Kaushik, 66, who acted, directed, wrote and produced a range of films over four decades, is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika. He died on March 9 allegedly due to cardiac arrest.

His final rites took place in Mumbai on March 9. Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Anu Mallik, Alka Yagnik, Sanjay Kapoor and more attended his funeral. He was cremated in the presence of his loved ones.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor