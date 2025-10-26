Satish Shah Funeral: ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ Cast Pays Tribute by Singing the Show’s Title Song; Video Goes Viral (Watch)

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on October 25, leaving behind a rich legacy of timeless performances and laughter. Fondly remembered for his unforgettable portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in the iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Shah brought joy to countless households and remains a cherished memory for every ’90s kid. On the day of his funeral, emotions ran high as fans and colleagues gathered to bid a tearful farewell to the actor whose wit and warmth had touched so many lives over the decades.

The farewell turned deeply emotional when the entire Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team came together to pay tribute. Producer JD Majethia, along with cast members Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani, and writer Aatish Kapadia, stood in unison and sang the show’s memorable title track as a final goodbye to their beloved “Indu.” Rajesh Kumar later shared the heartfelt moment on social media, writing, “The final bye could not have been complete without the Sarabhai song. Long live Indu... Kaka, did you hear? I also tried to sing.”

The clip quickly went viral, showing JD Majethia saying, “We love you, Satish Bhai. You will be missed forever.” As Rupali Ganguly and Sumeet Raghavan broke down in tears, Majethia gently reminded them, “Haste haste vida karna hai”—urging everyone to part with smiles, just as Satish Shah would have wanted. Fans were moved by the tribute, flooding social media with emotional comments. One wrote, “This broke my heart. May his soul rest in peace,” while another said, “So much love and emotion—this is the true wealth a man earns. You will forever be missed.”