'Satyaprem Ki Katha': Kartik, Kiara's first soulful song 'Naseeb Se' will make you fall in love again

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : Finally, the first song 'Naseeb Se' from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming romantic drama 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is out. Makers on Saturday unveiled the song.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped the song video and captioned it "Adhoora tha main.. Ab Poora Hua. Jabse tu Mera Ho gaya. #NaseebSe."

Composed by Payal Dev, the song is beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics of the song are given by A.M. Turaz.

The mesmerizing visuals and melody of the song are absolutely captivating. The song beautifully showcased the chemistry of Kartik and Kiara as they bringing the love season back to the theatres after a long time.

Shot in the beautiful picturesque locations of Kashmir, the song is truly a soulful melody from this romantic musical love saga.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

Recently the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

The teaser begins with Kartik's voice-over, expressing his love for Kiara's character Katha. The video includes romantic moments of Kartik and Kiara set against beautiful backdrops of locations like Kashmir.

In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

