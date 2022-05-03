Saurabh Prajapati had fun making Vivek Oberoi, Tridha Choudhury dance to his tune!

Mumbai, May 3 Choreographer Saurabh Prajapati recently collaborated with Vivek Oberoi and Tridha Choudhury for his latest music video 'Dhokebaaz'. The choreographer shares that he had a wonderful time working on the song and of course with the actor.

"The special thing about 'Dhokebaaz' is the song itself, the lyrics and the composition by Jaani is simply fabulous. He is my personal favourite and what do I say about Afsana Khan, her voice is amazing.

"It was so exciting to choreograph something in the Indian space because the entire song has to be portrayed through facial expressions and dance moves. The dance forms that I have used in the song are Khathak, Lavni and Mujra," says Saurabh, who previously directed T-Series' 'Shaidayee', featuring Terence Lewis and Jennifer Piccinato.

Talking about the title of the song, he adds: "Dhokebaaz is a powerful title and a selling point in itself, the reason why the audiences could relate to it. The subject of the song and the feel of it are inspired from real life. I think it was great team work. The best collaboration among Jaani, Afsana Khan and me."

Saurabh had so much fun choreographing Vivek Oberoi and Tridha Choudhury for this song. "They both were very friendly and supportive on the set. I remember the time they saw my choreography they started appreciating and were very sweet and humble both as person and artist. I enjoyed my time working with them both," he adds.

He also shares that both Vivek and Tridha were surprised as to how he expressed all the emotions and feelings through his choreography as everything was done at the very last minute.

