'Saving Private Ryan' actor Tom Sizemore passes away at age 61

Tom Sizemore, the "Saving Private Ryan" actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, died Friday at age 61.

On February 18, the actor suffered a brain aneurysm at his Los Angeles home. According to his manager, Charles Lago, he died in his sleep Friday at a hospital in Burbank, California.

With excellent performances in "Natural Born Killers" and the cult-classic crime thriller "Heat" Sizemore rose to stardom. From "Black Hawk Down" and "Pearl Harbor". most of his 21st-century roles came in low-budget.

But serious substance dependency, abuse allegations and multiple run-ins with the law devastated his career, left him homeless and sent him to jail.

As the global #MeToo movement wave crested in late 2017, Sizemore was also accused of groping an 11-year-old Utah girl on set in 2003. He called the allegations "highly disturbing", saying he would never inappropriately touch a child. Charges were not filed.