Say hello to new parents in town! Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney welcome their first child

Congratulations are in order as actor Jennifer Lawrence has been blessed with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

According to public records obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actor has welcomed her baby in Los Angeles County. The exact date she gave birth -- and the sex of the baby -- are unknown.

This is Lawrence's first child with her husband, art gallery owner Cooke Maroney, whom she married at the famed Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island in October 2019. Page Six broke the news of Lawrence and Maroney's relationship in June 2018.

The couple confirmed they were expecting September 2021.

During a December 2021 visit to 'The Late Show', a pregnant Lawrence joked that she spent much of her three-year hiatus from acting between the sheets. That same month, she returned to the public eye, walking the red carpet for the 'Don't Look Up' premiere.

The couple currently has a home in Manhattan, but have been seen house-hunting throughout New York, perhaps seeking a larger unit for their expanding family. They also have a home in Beverly Hills.

( With inputs from ANI )

