Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, Plabita Borthakur's 'Homecoming' set for OTT release on February 18

'#Homecoming', a youth buddy musical drama starring Sayani Gupta, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur, Hussain Dalal and Soham Majumdar is all set to be released soon.

The film has been written, directed and produced by Soumyajit Majumdar, who has made his directorial debut with this 90-minute feature.

The plot revolves around a group of friends from Kolkata who reunite after 7 years on the occasion of Durga Puja at their old theatre rehearsal space which is in the danger of being converted into a heritage hotel.

The film is touted to be a unique cosmopolitan film, featuring dialogues in Bengali, Hindi and English, to make it appealing to audiences across all regions.

The first look poster has captured the life of a regular college theatre group, with glimpses from their college life and how theatre played a huge part in it. It also gives an insight into the 'city of joy', Kolkata from the first look. It also used small hashtags to describe each character in the film, in short.

Speaking of the film, director Soumyajit said, "The indomitable spirit of a dream team with the best of talents from Bollywood and Tollywood as part of an ensemble of more than 30 actors, a national and international award-winning crew is the driving force behind making my first film #Homecoming. This musical was a lifetime experience for all of us. The love and passion of the misfits towards the film will reflect on screen. Reunions, friendships and comebacks have found a home in #Homecoming."

Adding to his thoughts, Sayani Gupta said, "#homecoming is truly special for many reasons.. working in Kolkata finally.. working with old friends and making some new. Soumyajit is a force to reckon with and I am so happy I could be part of his debut film. This film has been made with immense love and undeniable passion.. and I hope it's able to reach as many people as possible."

She went on to talk about her character in the film, "I play Sri.. Sri is love. She is the woman you cannot look past and get over. You will know what I mean when you watch the film."

Plabita Borthakur added, "It was special working on this film because of the cast and crew, so many amazing actors coming together. It was also my first shoot in Kolkata, one of my favorite cities. I love the spirit of the film and the filmmakers. I was excited about it since I read the script and when it all came together it was beautiful. I love my character Nargis, she's a lot like me. I was little nervous about the poetry bit though".

The film has been presented by Soumyajit Majumdar Collaborations and is a Lok production. '#Homecoming' was also selected for South Asia's largest film market collection, NDFC Lab in 2019.

The film is all set to release on SonyLiv on February 18.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor