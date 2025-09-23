Scarlett Johansson shares how she flawlessly balances work and personal life

Los Angeles, Sep 23 Hollywood actress-director Scarlett Johansson has shared the trick behind balancing her work and home life. The actress has said that she can’t do it without her "two wonderful babysitters".

The 40-year-old actress, who has daughter Rose, 11, with ex Romain Dauriac and four-year-old Cosmo with her husband Colin Jost, has opened up on how she and her partner cope with their hectic schedules as well as raising a family, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told Extra, "We have two wonderful babysitters that are helping us out. So, shout-out to them. Really, truly couldn’t do it without help. It’s hard to balance between two busy schedules, but we do as much as we can”.

Scarlett is currently promoting her new movie ‘Eleanor The Great’, while Colin is working on the new season of ‘Saturday Night Live’. The ‘Jurassic World’ star noted the importance of "sharing" the load.

She added, "My kids are young, they thrive on a routine, so you try to make a routine possible. Sometimes it means that you're not doing everything, you feel guilty that you're missing certain elements of work that you should be responsible for, and when you're at work you feel like you're missing some elements of parenting you should be responsible for. There's always that there, but I think if you can close the gap by sharing responsibilities as much as possible with the other person and communicating that, how you do it. If you have any tips, I’m open to tips”.

As per ‘Female First UK”, Scarlett previously admitted she is hoping to "preserve" her children's privacy for as long as possible.

She told InStyle, "If anyone knows me, I definitely over-share. I'm not a closed book, you know? No. I'm politically active and vocal about it. But I am a private person in the sense that I value my close friendships. My family is very precious to me, as is their privacy”.

“The anonymity of my children is very precious to me. I was talking to my daughter the other day, because she said, ‘Oh, I would love to make videos for (her skincare brand). She was like, ‘Why can't I?’ And I said, ‘Well, other than the fact that you're 10’. The thing about being a public figure is that the idea of being recognizable and celebrated feels fun, but then you can never stuff it back in the bottle”.

“The reality of it is, there’s a massive loss to that, you know? So I think preserving that for as long as possible until it’s someone's choice, that’s the choice I make as far as my kids go”, she added.

