Sebastian Stan, Lily James reteam for 'Let The Evil Go West' horror thriller

Los Angeles [US], May 9 : After a highly successful collaboration on 'Pam & Tommy', actors Sebastian Stan and Lily James will now be seen together once again and too in Let the Evil Go West, a psychological horror thriller from director Christian Tafdrup (Speak No Evil).

north.five.six. reps the film's international rights and will introduce it to buyers at Cannes, while CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group arranged the financing and will handle the domestic sale, as per Deadline.

Let the Evil Go West follows a railroad worker who stumbles upon a fortune under deeply disturbing circumstances. As horrifying visions and manifestations drive him toward madness, his wife becomes convinced that an evil presence has attached itself to their family.

In Pam & Tommy, Stan and James played the 1990s couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee during a whirlwind marriage over four days in Cancun, where their privately recorded honeymoon sex tape was stolen by a disgruntled electrician and released online.

