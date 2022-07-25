Second Look of Vijay Antony-starrer 'Ratham' released

Chennai, July 25 The team of director C. S. Amudhan's much-awaited action entertainer 'Ratham', featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, on Monday released the second look of the film.

The second look has a picture of actor Vijay Antony seated, holding a walking stick. Next to him, is a sentence written in Tamil. It reads, "Sambal malai melay nindru aadum nari kootathai keelay sarikkaamal ponal, thorpom varum kaalathai." (Standing on a mountain of ash, if we do not deal with dancing wolves, we will lose the future).

The second look was released just a day after the team released the first look poster of the film. The first look poster too featured Vijay Antony but with an english that read, "When the land was plunged into darkness, one man stood up to fight."

Only recently, the unit had announced that it had completed shooting the Indian portions of the film. The crew is to soon start work on its foreign schedule. However, before the foreign schedule, which is to happen in Spain, the unit chose to commence the dubbing work of the film.

Tweeting the second look of the film, director Amudhan said, "The time has come."

Produced by Kamal Bohra, Lalitha Dhananjayan, B. Pradeep and Pankaj Bohra of Infiniti Film Ventures, 'Ratham' will feature actresses Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha, and Remya Nambeesan as the female leads.

Apart from these actors, the film will also feature stand-up comedian Jagan, Nizhalgal Ravi, John Mahendran, Kalai Rani, Mahesh (Family Man), OAK Sundar, Meesha Goshal, and Ameya among others.

Music for the film is by Kannan and cinematography is by Gopi Amarnath. Suresh takes care of editing and Dhilip Subbarayan is responsible for the film's stunts.

'Ratham' is just the first of many projects that Vijay Antony and Infiniti Film Ventures are working together on. Apart from 'Ratham', Vijay Antony and the production house have also teamed up for films like 'Kolai' and 'Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan', which are in different stages of production.

