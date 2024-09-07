See how Dulquer Salmaan wished his "hero" Mammootty on birthday

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 7 : On the occasion of veteran actor Mammootty's birthday, his son Dulquer Salmaan penned down an adorable post for him.

In the Instagram post, Dulquer shared a rare picture he has with his father and said, "Of late I've realised that the best of friends never have any photos together. Cause their moments together are too precious and fun to even think of wasting time posing or taking selfies."

He added, "Increasingly so, each year it's become tradition for us to take pictures for me to post on your birthday Pa. Somehow neither of our phones seem to ever have any pictures of just the both of us. But now Im beginning to understand and love why that is."

Dulquer concluded the post by calling his father his "bestie" and his "hero".

"Wishing my bestie, my hero, my father the happiest birthday," Dulquer wrote.

In a career spanning over five decades, Mammootty has entertained audience with diverse roles. Rajamanikyam, Thalapathy, Kauravar, The King, Kanamaraythu, Peranbu and Vatsalyam are some of his memorable projects.

