'Seinfeld' actress Liz Sheridan dies at 93, Jerry Seinfeld reacts

Los Angeles, April 16 Actress Liz Sheridan, who is known for her role as Jerry Seinfeld's mother Helen in the sitcom 'Seinfeld', passed away at the age of 93 on Friday (Pacific Standard Time), a representative confirmed to 'Variety'.

She is survived by her daughter.

Seinfeld reacted to the news on Twitter. He tweeted, "Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her (sic)."

As per 'Variety', the news of Sheridan's death comes just weeks after the death of her 'Seinfeld' co-star, Estelle Harris. Like Sheridan, Harris played the parent of one of the main characters, in her case George Costanza (Jason Alexander). The two appeared in four episodes of the show together, including the final episode, which aired in 1998.

Sheridan's first screen credit is a 1977 episode of the crime drama 'Kojak', where she played a minor character. In the '80s, she moved to Los Angeles and developed a thriving career as a character actor on TV.

For the next two decades, she had numerous guest spots on popular shows such as 'Archie Bunker's Place', 'St. Elsewhere', 'One Day At A Time', 'Three's a Crowd', 'Newhart', 'Moonlighting', 'The A-Team', 'Who's the Boss' and 'Hill Street Blues'.

