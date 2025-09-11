Selena Gomez reveals who will be ring bearer at her wedding with Benny Blanco

Los Angeles [US], September 11 : Selena Gomez has spilt some fun details about her wedding to fiance Benny Blanco.

The 33-year-old singer-actress appeared on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 9, alongside her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

According to PEOPLE, while talking about her big day, Gomez joked about who would be the ring bearer at her and fiance Blanco's nuptials.

"It's wonderful, I'm very lucky," she said with a smile when asked about her wedding plans. "It's going well, I'm so excited."

When asked if Short and Martin will be invited to the ceremony, Gomez replied, "Course they are; Marty's the ring bearer."

The comment left the audience in splits, as Short pretended to present the ring in a dramatic "Lord of the Rings" style, saying, "Here's your ring, Selena. Take it."

He continued to joke about the wedding, telling the crowd, "We are all so excited because we love this lady and we love her fiance, Bad Bunny." Gomez quickly corrected him with a laugh, yelling, "Benny Blanco."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

According to PEOPLE, Short had earlier praised Gomez and her fiance during the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast.

He said, "I just adore her. I'm so happy that she's getting married to this fabulous guy, Benny Blanco, who's just one of the great, cool guys and funny and loose, and she adores him," he told host Amy Poehler.

Gomez's close friend Taylor Swift has also teased her role at the wedding. After the couple announced their engagement last December, Swift commented on Instagram, "Yes I will be the flower girl."

Gomez and Blanco first went public with their romance in December 2023, though the pair had known each other for years and worked together on their 2019 track "I Can't Get Enough." Just last month, the couple celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties, with Gomez heading to Cabo with her friends.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor