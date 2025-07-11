Selena Gomez’s beau Benny Blanco doesn’t remember songs he has worked on

Los Angeles, July 11 Music producer Benny Blanco, who is also the fiance of actress-singer Selena Gomez, has shared that he "can't remember" the songs he's worked on.

The 37-year-old producer has confessed to using the Shazam app to find out details of some music he hears, only to then discover it was a record he had been a part of creating, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking on Therapuss, he said, "The first, like ,big pop thing that I ever worked on was Britney Spears. Sometimes I am in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Oh my god, this song's so good’. And I Shazam it, and then it's my own song. I'm old and I can't remember anything. And I've done like hundreds of songs that have come out”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Benny, who has worked with the likes of Kesha, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and Rihanna over the years, noted he had been "making songs for 16 years" and compared the situation to Therapuss host Jake Shane being asked to recall everyone he had ever interviewed on his podcast.

Elsewhere during the podcast, Benny admitted he and fiancee Selena Gomez are "excited" about their wedding but have been unable to do any planning because they have been "working on so many things that we hadn’t even had time to get into it".

He added, "We both need to chill. We’ve both been working so much. We got engaged and then we were filming music videos for our album, then it’s holidays, then right after the holidays we had to start all the promo for our stuff, do that”.

Benny also admitted he had never seen Selena's teen comedy series Wizards of Waverly Place, which ran from October 2007 until January 2012 - until long after they started dating.

He said, “I had never seen Selena’s show (Wizards of Waverly Place) until we started dating. I knew she was a kid star, but I had never seen any of it. She was going to be on the (2024) reboot (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place), and I was like, ‘He, can I see your show before we go to the reboot, so, like, I know what it is.? And she was like, ‘What?’ And she was like, ‘I guess’”.

The producer was also clueless about the Jonas Brothers, despite the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star having dated Nick Jonas from 2008 to 2010.

