Sensual number 'Pataas Pilla' from 'DJ Tillu' released

Chennai, Jan 24 The makers of director Vimal Krishna's 'DJ Tillu', featuring actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty in the lead, on Monday released the sensual number 'Pataas Pilla' from the film, much to the delight of the fans of the actor.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi on behalf of Sithara Entertainments, the film has music by Sricharan Pakala and is fast gearing up for release.

The song, which features some steamy romantic scenes between the lead pair, seems to have caught the attention of youngsters.

Crooned by music director Anirudh Ravichander, the romantic number has lyrics by Kittu Vissupragada.

Actor Siddhu, who has penned the dialogues for the film, has jointly worked with director Vimal Krishna on the story and screenplay of the film.

Prince Cecil will be seen in a vital role in the film, which has Sai Prakash Ummadisingu as its cameraman and Navin Nooli as its editor.

