Lollu Sabha fame Comedian Seshu Dies at the age of 60. He was a well-known Indian actor and comedian in the Tamil cinema industry. He gained popularity for his role in the hit show "Lollu Sabha" on Vijay TV.

Seshu was hospitalized in Chennai due to a cardiac arrest but unfortunately did not recover and passed away this afternoon on the 26th of March. Actor's death has sent shockwaves among his film industry colleagues and fans. Condolence messages are flooding social media. As per the reports Seshu faced financial crisis after he went major treatment at private hospital. His fans and friends tried to help him, but all efforts went in vain as he scummed to death this afternoon. Actors' mortal remains will be taken to his residence in Chennai and last riots will take place tomorrow.

Some popular movies and TV shows that Seshu has acted in include "Naai Sekar Returns," "A1," "Parris Jayaraj," "Dikkiloona," "Naanga Romba Busy," "Bestie," "Kadamaiyai Sei," "Draupathi," "India Pakistan," "Velayudham," and "Veerappu" among others.