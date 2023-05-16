Shah Rukh bids good bye to Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'

Don 3 is one of Shah Rukh Khan's most awaited flicks. Earlier, it was reported that producer Ritesh Sidhwani is working on the script of Don, but the official annoucement was yet to be made. However, the latest update reported that SRK has decided to exit the hit franchise. According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development stated, "Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have had multiple detailed discussions with Shah Rukh Khan on Don 3. Before the pandemic, a couple of ideas were also discussed, which took shape of a script through the pandemic." Meetings have happened recently too, but the actor is not too keen to get back as Don again at this point of time. He is willing to do commercial films that cater to universal section of audience, and Don certainly doesn’t fit the bracket of cinema that he is willing to do for the coming few years. He has conveyed his decision to the stakeholders at Excel," added the source.

In order to expand the franchise, Farhan and company came up with the novel concept of bringing three generations of Don together — Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and a gen-next star — in order to set the stage for the transition of Don from one generation to the next. The source said, "But SRK felt the idea of spinning Don universe would be gimmicky and hence advised the team about his exit."The source further talked about the A-list actor being considered for Don 3. It noted, "The talks at the moment are on with a hero who has done two films with Excel in the last decade. He is keen to step into the shoes of Don, but has his reservations too, as the legacy of the franchise and the actors who portrayed Don before can’t be replicated by anyone. Don will be rebooted once one of the younger actors takes up the challenge.