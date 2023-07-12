Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Devdas’ turns 21, take a look at film’s iconic dialogues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Bollywood director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Devdas' clocked 21 years on Wednesday.

Adapted from novelist Sarat Chandra Rai's renowned book of the same name, Bhansali's 'Devdas' had a star-studded cast which comprised superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Dhak dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene. The film has been etched in the memory of its audiences still now and is considered Bhansali's one of best pieces of art.

Taking to Instagram, Bhansali Productions shared a video which they captioned, “Embarking on an enchanting journey where love knows no bounds, Dev’s longing for Paro, intertwined with Chunni’s unwavering friendship and Chandramukhi’s soulful solace, creates a tapestry of emotions that still resonates today #21YearsOfDevdas.”

On the occasion of the film's 21st anniversary, let’s take a look at some of the iconic dialogues of the SRK-Aishwarya starrer film.

1. Shah Rukh Khan: “Kaun kambakht bardaasht karne ko peeta hai, hum toh peete hai ki yahan par baith sake, tumhe dekh sake, tumhe bardaasht kar sake.”

2. Shah Rukh Khan: "Babuji ne kaha gaon chhod do, sab ne kaha Paro ko chhod do, Paro ne kaha sharab chhod do, aaj tumne keh diya haweli chhod do, ek din aayega jab woh kahega, duniya hi chhod do."

3. Madhuri: "Har dukh aane waale sukh ki chitthi hoti hai… aur har nuksaan hone waale fayde ka ishara."

4. Shah Rukh Khan: "Pyar ka karobaar toh bahut baar kiya hai, magar pyar sirf ek baar."

5. Aishwarya: "Yun nazar ki baat ki aur dil chura gaye… hum toh samjhe they but, aap toh dhadkan suna gaye."

6. Shah Rukh Khan: "Aurat maa hoti hai, behen hoti hai, patni hoti hai, dost hoti hai… aur jab woh kuch nahi hoti, toh tawaif hoti hai."

7. Shah Rukh Khan: "Ek baat hoti thi tab tum bahut yaad aati thi ... (kab) ... jab jab main saans leta tha tab tab."

8. Shah Rukh Khan: "Apne hisse ki zindagi toh hum jee chuke Chunni babu, ab toh bus dhadkano ka lihaaz karte hai… kya kahen yeh duniya waalo ko joh, aakhri saans par bhi aitraaz karte hai."

9. Jackie Shroff: "Jahan ‘kh’ se khush hokar jeena chahiye wahan ‘kh’ se itne khamosh baithe ho, arre ‘kh’ se itne khoye khoye ho, ki pata hi nahi chalta ki aap ghar pe ho."

10. Shah Rukh Khan: "Kitni aasani se ginvah diya ki tumhe har pal meri yaad aati thi ... lekin yeh nahi socha ki un palon mein beetta toh main hi tha ... diya tum jalati thi ... par jalta toh main hi tha."

Unlike movies which have a happy ending, the main crux of 'Devdas' was its tragic ending. The sheer longing of a lover to see her beloved for one last time as he dies on the streets just to catch a glimpse of his 'Paro' lives rent-free in the hearts of people. The tragedy of 'Devdas' was something completely unforgettable.

SRK as Devdas, Aishwarya as Paro, and Madhuri as Chandramukhi, the trio gave a flawless performance which tugged at the heartstrings of audiences. Apart from the lead actors, Kirron Kher, Jackie Shroff, Smita Jaykar, and Jaya Bhattacharya all did a commendable job in the movie.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor