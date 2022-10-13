Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to shoot last schedule of Atlee Kumar’s Jawan in Rajasthan

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will head to Rajasthan soon for a 20-day schedule before they call it a wrap. The preparations are underway and the makers are ensuring high-level security for the shoot. As Nayanthara welcomed twins with her husband Vignesh Shivan, the makers of the films are figuring out the dates in order to commence the shoot. The crucial portions will be shot in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently in Chennai to shoot for ‘Jawan’, has said that he had an amazing time with the entire team. He also shared that he met Rajnikanth and Vijay as well. In his most recent tweet, Shah Rukh spoke about watching a movie with his Jawan co-star Nayanthara and had a great fun with music director Anirudh Ravichander. Shah Rukh also complimented Jawan’s director Atlee for his hospitality and wished to find out the Chicken 65 recipe.